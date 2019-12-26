Simply having a wonderful Christmas time! Celebrities are just like Us, they love spending time with their families and friends during the holidays, and there are photos to prove it.

Throughout the holiday seasons stars have shared photos of their family holiday cards or of them wearing matching pajamas, but what did they do on the actual holiday this year?

Courteney Cox and Laura Dern gathered their kids and enjoyed a meal together as a part of their long-standing tradition. Jessica Simpson had her family get dressed up and pose in front of their festive Christmas tree.

Victoria and David Beckham surprised their kids with a new pet, while Jesse Tyler Ferguson explored New York City with his mom.

Stars like Thomas Rhett, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashlee Simpson all donned fun pajamas with their loved ones — some even had matching ensembles.

