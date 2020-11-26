If Dirty Dancing and Step Up taught Us anything, it’s that even the unlikeliest of pairs will fall in love if you give them the right steps and some good music. It’s not uncommon for stars and backup dancers to hook up or date — and some have gone even further by tying the knot.

Take Britney Spears and Kevin Federline for example. The Princess of Pop met the Fresno, California, native in April 2004 at Joseph’s in Hollywood in the midst of her Onyx Hotel Tour. Federline had danced for LFO when the boy band opened for Spears on her (You Drive Me) Crazy Tour in 2000, but the two never interacted until that fateful nightclub run-in.

Less than three months later, the “Toxic” singer and K-Fed were engaged. (At the time, he was expecting his second child with ex-fiancée Shar Jackson.) Spears and Federline documented their whirlwind romance and September 2004 wedding on their short-lived UPN reality show, Britney & Kevin: Chaotic. They welcomed two sons together, Preston and Jayden, before she filed for divorce in November 2006.

Spears, who has been dating personal trainer Sam Asghari since late 2016, was not the first music artist to marry a backup dancer though

After her high-profile split from Sean “Diddy” Combs, Jennifer Lopez was introduced to Cris Judd in 2000 on the set of her “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” music video. She and the choreographer exchanged vows in September 2001, only to divorce the following June. (The “Jenny From the Block” songstress went on to date another dancer, Casper Smart, before getting engaged to former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez in March 2019.)

Mel B also had a short-lived marriage to one of her dancers — and, like Spears, got a child out of it. The Spice Girl started seeing Jimmy Gulzar in 1998 during the Spiceworld tour. They got engaged that May, and she announced her pregnancy just weeks later. After saying “I do” in September 1998, Mel B and Gulzar welcomed their daughter, Phoenix, in February 1999. The pair separated 11 months later and finalized their divorce in November 2000.

Scroll down to see more stars who have dated backup dancers!