Back at it? Brandi Glanville reignited her feud with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian and his wife, LeAnn Rimes. This time around, the argument is centered on claims that the couple had been prohibiting the reality star from seeing the children she shares with her former spouse.

“It’s very crazy that I’ve been alone for this entire week and I can’t be with my children because it happens not to be my week in our divorce settlement,” Glanville, 47, tweeted on Friday, March 20. “I think that this is a time with special circumstances and I should be able to be with them.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star added in a second tweet, “This is when people’s true colors show @eddiecibrian @leannrimes how truthful are your words??!!”

Glanville’s follow-up tweet received a reply from a troll who criticized her for airing out her drama with Cibrian, 46, and Rimes, 37, online. The Bravo vet begged to differ, responding on Sunday, March 23, “Sometimes social media is the only thing that other people care about!! I’ve done my due diligence, trust me!!!! Sometimes you have to take it to the f–king masses.”

In another tweet, Glanville also claimed to have “called, texted and emailed” Cibrian and Rimes about the matter. She added that she allegedly “reached out to his parents” as well.

On Sunday, the Celebrity Apprentice alum confirmed via Instagram that she has reunited with her sons Mason, 16, and Jake, 12. “I got the boys back today. I still will never understand why we all don’t stay together in [their] mansion with me in the guest house so we can both be with our kids,” she shared beneath a post. “Guess I’m just further involved or removed.”

Glanville and Cibrian tied the knot in 2001. However, in 2009, Us Weekly broke the news that the Rosewood actor was having an affair with the “I Need You” singer. The cheating scandal resulted in the end of Cibrian’s marriage to Glanville, which was finalized in 2010, and Rimes’ seven-year marriage to Dean Sheremet.

Cibrian and Rimes, who costarred in Northern Lights together, wed in 2011. The married pair continued to feud with Glanville until April 2018, when they all agreed to discuss their issues in a sit-down conversation.

“At #dailypop the three of us sat and talked for hours hashed everything out and the feud with @leannrimes Eddie and I is over!” Glanville shared via Twitter at the time. “They will not be getting rid of me on any holidays #modernfamily.”

The trio appeared to be on good terms as they spent Easter and Christmas together last year. In January, Glanville even congratulated Cibrian on getting a role opposite Katherine McPhee in the upcoming Netflix comedy Country Comfort.