Not masking her feelings. Brandi Glanville predicted LeAnn Rimes‘ Masked Singer win — but not without throwing a little bit of shade at The Sun.

Season 4 of the Fox reality competition show began in September and Glanville, 48, had her eye on one of the undercover contestants from the start. “I think the sun is 100 percent Leann Rimes #maskedsinger,” the Bravo star tweeted in October. “Although my kids say no way because she told them that she would never do this show because it’s sooo beneath her.”

During the season finale on Wednesday, December 16, The Sun’s identity was finally revealed as Rimes, 38, who was crowned the Masked Singer champion. Before the “How Do I Live” singer took home the win, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star couldn’t help but add her two cents on social media.

“Hope my kids bonus mom The Sun Leanne Rines [sic] wins the masked singer tonight #Spitfire,” Glanville tweeted on Wednesday.

The Famously Single alum was married to Eddie Cibrian from 2001 to 2010 and the pair share sons Mason, 16, and Jake, 12. The former couple announced their separation in July 2009 after Us Weekly broke the news that Cibrian, 47, was having an affair with Rimes, his costar in Lifetime’s Northern Lights. Glanville’s divorce was finalized the next year.

“Marriages break up all the time. People have affairs. [It] happens every day,” the reality TV personality told Glamour of her split in February 2013. “It matters how you handle yourself after and if you’re actually remorseful. I’ve never found LeAnn to be remorseful. I found her to be, like, ‘Nah-nah-nah-nah-nah, I got your family.'”

Rimes, for her part, ended her seven-year marriage with backup dancer Dean Sheremet following news of her romance with Cibrian, whom she wed in April 2011. During an interview with ABC News’ Robin Roberts before her wedding, Rimes said she had no regrets about her love life.

“If I take away my album sales, my words … you have just another couple,” the “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” singer said in November 2010. “You had two couples whose marriages didn’t work who really stumbled upon each other and fell in love.”

Over the years, Glanville has spoken openly about the strained dynamic between her and Rimes. Their feud seemingly came to an end in April 2018, when the Drinking and Tweeting author declared on social media, “The three of us sat and talked for hours hashed everything out and the feud with @leannrimes Eddie and I is over. They will not be getting rid of me on any holidays #modernfamily.”

Despite their best efforts to keep the peace, Glanville reignited her feud with the Grammy winner earlier this year, claiming that her ex-husband and Rimes were preventing her from seeing her kids.

“I got the boys back today. I still will never understand why we all don’t stay together in [their] mansion with me in the guest house so we can both be with our kids,” she wrote via Instagram in March amid her accusations. “Guess I’m just further involved or removed.”