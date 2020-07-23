Brandi Glanville Answers Burning RHOBH Questions About Denise Richards

Fans have questions after the explosive Wednesday, July 22, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills … and Brandi Glanville has answers.

The 47-year-old reality TV personality opened up exclusively to Us Weekly after her bombshell claims that she and Denise Richards “hooked up” in April 2019.

“I’m not lying,” Brandi told Us on Thursday, July 23, about her alleged hookup with Denise, 49. “People can say whatever they want to say. Listen, it doesn’t matter because I know my truth and the truth is setting me free right now because I don’t have to keep this f—king secret anymore. Because I hate [secrets], I just am not good at secrets. … I don’t like when I think somebody has something on me. It’s just the worst feeling. That’s why I live my life so out loud.”

During Wednesday’s episode of the Bravo hit, fans saw Brandi nervously tell Teddi Mellencamp and Kyle Richards about her alleged sexual encounter with Denise. She claimed that the two women slept together when Brandi visited Denise on set in Northern California to interview her for her podcast “Unfiltered” in April 2019.

“I went and I was going to get my own room, but Denise said, ‘No, just stay here. It’s fine. I’ll get you a rollaway bed,’” Brandi claimed on the episode, adding that Denise’s daughter 15-year-old daughter, Lola, was also on the trip with a friend. “There was no rollaway bed. … The kids were downstairs and we were in the loft and there was no door. And I just couldn’t get into it. The next day, Denise said to me, ‘No matter what you do, you just can’t tell Aaron. He will kill me.’ And I’m like, ‘What the f—k is happening right now?’”

While a source denied Brandi’s story, claiming that Denise’s husband, Aaron Phypers, was present for the trip and stayed with his wife in a separate room from Brandi, the Drinking and Tweeting author maintains that the Malibu healing center owner before she got there.

“I never even saw him,” Brandi told Us while promoting www.celeb.chat, which allows fans to book live chats with stars for up to 30 minutes, “But he knew I was coming and he knew I was there.”

Brandi also claimed on the episode that she was told Aaron would be “OK” with his wife sleeping with another woman. (Denise, for her part, has vehemently denied that she hooked up with Brandi.)

“The morning after … I was just kind of in shock by it,” Brandi told Us about Denise’s pleas not to tell Aaron. “And she continued to be really nice to me. And she would text me to check in but she was just very unavailable, she definitely hit it and quit it. So I was like, ‘Oh s—t, this bitch.’”

