Brandi Glanville may have made her first season 10 appearance on the Wednesday, July 15, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but her drama with Denise Richards won’t begin until next week.

The 47-year-old Drinking and Tweeting author kept a low profile during Wednesday’s episode as she reunited with her former castmates at Kyle Richards’ charity event. In the promo for the July 22 episode, however, Brandi crosses paths with Denise, 49, and husband Aaron Phypers at the party.

“As much as you guys are codependent-ish and I like it … I want to be a throuple with you guys,” Brandi tells the couple in the clip.

While Aaron, 47, looks unamused by Brandi’s remark, Denise appears to laugh it off, adding that they aren’t “codependent.”

Later on in the teaser, Denise and Kim Richards talk to Kyle and Teddi Mellencamp about Denise.

“You guys need to be careful with her because she’s not who she pretends to be,” Brandi quips.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in January that Denise would be at the center of the drama during season 10 after she confronted the women about discussing threesomes at a dinner in front of her teenage daughters — Sami, 16, and Lola, 15 — whom she shares with ex-husband Charlie Sheen. After learning about the drama, sources told Us that Brandi alleges she had a sexual relationship with Denise in the past. Fans saw their first glimpse at the drama during the supertease for the season.

“I f–ked her,” Brandi claims in the trailer. “Woke up the next morning [and] she said, ‘Aaron can never know this. He’ll kill me.’”

In the following clip, Denise denies the accusations, exclaiming, “What the f–k? That is not true!”

Kyle, for her part, told Us exclusively that she is inclined to believe Brandi — even though the two women haven’t always gotten along.

“In the past I’ve seen Brandi be an a—hole. I’ve seen her have a temper and lash out, but I really don’t think that Brandi Glanville is a liar,” Kyle, 51, told Us exclusively in May. “I don’t know [Denise] well enough to really say [if she is someone who tells the truth], but I think that there are parts of her that she wants to edit and keep a certain way.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.