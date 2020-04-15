Denise Richards’ ‘RHOBH’ Season 10 Drama: Everything We Know

Denise Richards previously declared that her “real life is so much juicer” than we know — and it seems fans may finally learn the truth during season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Us Weekly confirmed in January that Denise, who joined the show during season 9, would be front and center in season 10. The Wild Things star’s alleged past with Brandi Glanville, who will recur on season 10, sparked the drama, per sources. While the Drinking and Dating author claims that the two women have had a sexual relationship in the past, Denise denies Brandi’s allegations and insists she’s always been faithful to husband Aaron Phypers, whom she married in 2018.

“We all had Denise’s back. It’s not, like, bash Denise,” Erika Jayne told Us ahead of the April 15 premiere. “It’s not that anyone dislikes Denise. It was this series of events in which we asked Denise certain questions, and Denise would repeatedly either leave or not answer those questions. So when that happens in this group, the next time we see you, we’re going to ask the same question. It just never was resolved.”

Erika added that it was “frustrating” that Denise would leave scenes before they could resolve the conflict.

Dorit Kemsley, meanwhile, told Us that the drama between Denise and Brandi came from “left field.”

“[It was] like a bomb that exploded right in front of me and I had absolutely no warning whatsoever,” she explained. “There were some things leading up to that for sure. I got quite close with Denise pretty much from the beginning, so I’ve sort of went through all last season with her and she’s been a nice friend and someone that I speak to a lot. So going through it with her, I mean, obviously you’ll have to watch the show, but yeah, I mean there’s definitely some things that are surprising.”

The swimsuit designer added that the drama divides the cast, which also includes Teddi Mellencamp, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna and newbie Garcelle Beauvais.

“In situations like this, the cast is always divided,” she said. “I don’t think it created too many ripples within the cast, but I think that there were those that sort of sided with this person and those that sided with the other. That always happens.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll through for everything we know about the drama: