Clearing the air! Denise Richards told fans she “absolutely” doesn’t have an open marriage with her husband, Aaron Phypers, amid rumors that she once hooked up with Brandi Glanville.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 48, praised her husband, 47, for being “the most selfless & giving person I’ve ever met” in a series of behind-the-scenes Instagram posts on Sunday, February 16. When one fan playfully asked if Phypers had a single brother, another replied, “they have an open marriage … so maybe you could swing by the clinic sometime.”

Richards was quick to shut down the second comment, revealing that the couple, who have been married since September 2018, aren’t interested in anyone but each other. Richards was previously married to Charlie Sheen from June 2002 to November 2006.

“Absolutely not,” Richards responded to the Instagram user. “100% monogamous to my husband.”

The reality star’s declaration of affection for her hubby comes one month after rumors about a past hookup with Glanville, 47, made headlines. A source told Us Weekly in January that the Starship Troopers actress “shut down” a discussion about threesomes while at dinner with her castmates because her daughters, Sam, 15, Lola, 14, and Eloise, 8, were nearby.

After the dinner party, however, Glanville revealed that she had “hooked up with Denise in the past.” Later on, a second source told Us that Glanville “never said that.”

While the Scary Movie 3 actress initially “laughed it off,” an insider said that she now wants all of that footage taken out of the upcoming season of the Bravo series.

“It’s one thing for the drama to be directed or even scripted in certain situations,” the source added. “But to have blatantly false lies spewed as if it were fact is just wrong and shouldn’t be allowed.”

Amid all the drama, RHOBH star Kyle Richards teased that the 10th season of the reality series will be a “wild ride.” While the Halloween actress, 51, told Us on Thursday, February 13, that she hadn’t spoken to Denise since the rumors surfaced, she said that she hopes her castmate will return for another season.

“Up until this season we hadn’t had any issues or anything and I’d like to see her stick around and be at the reunion,” Kyle told Us exclusively. “I think that it’s just better to deal with things head-on anyway, even though it’s difficult sometimes.”