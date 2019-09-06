Denise Richards alleged in court documents obtained by Us Weekly that her ex-husband, Charlie Sheen, owes $450,000 in back child support.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 48, asked a judge in August to force Sheen, 54, into paying the amount. “[Charlie] has squandered over $24,000,000 from the sale in his interest in Two and a Half Men to pay his personal debts and to support his extravagant lifestyle at the expense of support payments for his children,” the papers read.

The former couple share daughters Sam, 15, and Lola, 14. Richards filed for divorce in March 2005 after nearly three years of marriage. The pair finalized the process in November 2006.

The documents also claim that Sheen moved a portion of his funds: “During the time frame since our last stipulation/order in 2016 he has failed to pay $450,000 in support while diverting over $600,000 in assets to adult family members and converting thousands of dollars into cash for his own personal use.”

The Two and a Half Men alum slammed Richards in a statement to The Blast on Thursday, September 5. “D and her legal posse traffic only in fiction,” he said. “My day in court is painfully overdue. She is behaving like a coward and the truth will prevail.”

According to previous court documents obtained by Us, Sheen filed requests to lower his monthly child support payments to Richards and ex-wife Brooke Mueller — with whom he shares 10-year-old twin sons Max and Bob — in August 2018. “I have been unable to find steady work, and have been blacklisted from many aspects of the entertainment industry,” he alleged at the time. “All of this has resulted in a significant reduction in my earnings.”

Richards spoke out in August about her financial woes following her divorce. “Back during the show I did at E! [Denise Richards: It’s Complicated], I had to do that. I had too many legal bills with my ex-husband,” the actress claimed during an episode of the “Daddy Issues” podcast. “He said he wanted to bleed me dry, and he did. Those legal fees add up quite fast.”

The Bravo personality, who is also mom of daughter Eloise, 8, married Aaron Phypers in September 2018.

