



As Brooke Mueller seeks help at a trauma center, her twin sons with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, 10-year-olds Max and Bobby, are “currently living with their grandparents,” a source tells Us Weekly.

“The twins are doing fine,” the source adds, noting that Mueller, 41, has been at the facility for “the past few weeks.”

The actress’ struggles with substance abuse made headlines last month when Page Six reported that she had suitcases full of drugs in Southampton, New York, on July 14. And on Thursday, August 8, the outlet released audio allegedly recorded as Mueller tried to procure cocaine, crystal meth and “black tar” heroin while in New York City on July 15.

“Now we are almost at Queens,” the former Extra correspondent allegedly says in the clip. “Actually, what we want is, if it’s possible, cocaine and meth, crystal and coke, and if it’s even possible, it has to be the tar, black tar. But that’s not for me. … I just go on and off. Everyone does. Almost everyone. There’s the few that stay sober, but not at my level.”

That same day, Page Six posted a video of Mueller — who was married to Sheen, 53, from 2008 to 2011 — apparently preparing to use crystal meth in a van outside a Wingate hotel in Spokane, Washington, in July. According to a police report, Bobby was alone a hotel room upstairs at the time. “Wingate front desk advising a very intoxicated female just left for the casino and left her child alone in the room,” the report read.

Mueller’s rep confirmed to Us on Thursday that she is in a trauma facility on the East Coast.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

With reporting by Brody Brown

