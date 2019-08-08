



Seeking help. Brooke Mueller voluntarily checked into a trauma facility on the East Coast, her rep confirms to Us Weekly.

The news comes on the heels of two explosive Page Six reports regarding the 41-year-old actress’ drug use. The first claimed that she showed up to a Rite Aid in Southampton, New York, in mid-July with several suitcases filled with drugs. After she was allegedly kicked out of the Hamptons home she shared with another resident, Mueller attempted to score drugs with a mystery man in Queens, New York, according to an audiotape obtained by the outlet.

“Now we are almost at Queens. Actually, what we want is, if it’s possible, cocaine and meth, crystal and coke, and if it’s even possible, it has to be the tar, black tar,” she said in the clip. “But that’s not for me. … I just go on and off. Everyone does. Almost everyone. There’s the few that stay sober, but not at my level.”

Mueller denied ever doing heroin or looking for black tar when Page Six reached out to her about the audiotape.

On Thursday, August 8, the New York Post column released new footage of Mueller seemingly doing crystal meth in a van in July 2018.

According to the police report from the day of the incident, the former Extra correspondent’s son Bobby, now 9, was alone in a hotel room at the time.

“Wingate [hotel] front desk advising a very intoxicated female just left for the casino and left her child alone in the room,” the report read.

Mueller shares Bobby and his twin brother, Max, with ex-husband Charlie Sheen. The pair filed for divorce in 2011 after three tumultuous years of marriage, which included a violent Christmas Day 2009 brawl.

Mueller has battled substance abuse and mental health issues over the years. In November 2017, a source told Us Weekly that she was in good place and focused on her sons.

“They are all doing well. All signs indicate that Brooke has escaped Hollywood,” the source told Us at the time, noting that she lived in Utah. “Brooke has gotten her life in order and is finally the mother she always wanted to be.”

Sheen, who celebrated one year of sobriety in December 2018, has yet to publicly comment on Mueller’s decision to seek treatment. The Two and a Half Men alum’s ex-wife Denise Richards previously cared for Sheen and Mueller’s twin boys during the Strictly Sexual alum’s 2012 rehab stint.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

