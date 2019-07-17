Spilling the tea! Denise Richards was an open book while discussing her four-year marriage to Charlie Sheen during the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 9 reunion.

The Wild Things actress, 48, met the Two and a Half Men alum, 53, on the set of National Lampoon’s Loaded Weapon 1 in the early 1990s. They got engaged in December 2001 and married less than six months later. During their union, the pair welcomed two daughters: Sam, now 15, and Lola, now 14.

Richards filed for divorce from Sheen in March 2005 while pregnant with Lola. They briefly reconciled after seeking marriage counseling, but the model ultimately decided to go through with the divorce. She filed legal papers for the second time in April 2006, and their marriage officially came to an end that November.

Although their separation was tumultuous — Richards, at one point, obtained a restraining order against Sheen, and they were later locked in a high-profile custody battle — the former spouses have since patched up their relationship for the sake of their children.

“I never anticipated the journey I would be on after our divorce, let me just say that,” the Blue Mountain State alum said with a laugh on a previous episode of the Bravo reality series, which she joined this year.

The Spin City alum, who was previously wed to Donna Peele in the mid-‘90s, went on to marry a third time after his divorce from Richards. He tied the knot with Brooke Mueller in May 2008, and they welcomed twin sons Bob and Max, now 10, the following March. Sheen (who also shares daughter Cassandra Estevez, 34, with his high school sweetheart, Paula Profit) and Mueller, 41, divorced in May 2011.

Richards, who adopted daughter Eloise, now 8, in June 2011, found love again too. In September 2018, she walked down the aisle with Aaron Phypers, who was previously married to Nicollette Sheridan, the ex-wife of Richards’ RHOBH costar Lisa Rinna’s husband, Harry Hamlin.

Scroll down to read everything Richards said about Sheen on part one of the RHOBH reunion, which aired on Tuesday, July 16. The three-part special continues on Bravo on July 23 and 30 at 9 p.m. ET.