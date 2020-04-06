Denise Richards is in on the joke. The actress referenced her infamous quote about happy ending massages in her new Real Housewives of Beverly Hills tagline.

Bravo released the season 10 lines on Monday, April 6.

“My life may not be a fairytale, but I’ll always get a happy ending,” Denise, 49, declares in the opening for the series.

The Bold and the Beautiful star, who joined the show last year, made headlines when she admitted that she encouraged husband Aaron Phypers to get a “happy ending” massage during season 9.

“He’s the only guy I had ever been with that had never had one,” Denise told the her costars during a May 2019 episode. “I was like, ‘You have to try it.’”

While Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp and Lisa Rinna were speechless, Erika Jayne approved.

“Why is everyone acting like such a f–king nun?” the singer said on the episode, before making a confession of her own about husband Tom Girardi. “I don’t know any man in my life that hasn’t f–ked hookers. I’ve never heard that come out of Tom’s mouth but I know he was a young man.”

During the RHOBH aftershow, Denise admitted that she was “nervous” for her remarks to air.

“Am I going to get arrested?” she quipped at the time. “When I said that about the happy ending, I heard f–king crickets and I was like, ‘Holy f–k. I don’t know these women that well and I feel that they’re probably judging me right now.’”

Denise, who married Aaron in September 2018, told Us Weekly exclusively how her husband feels about her NSFW comments about their sex life on the show.

“Well, let me just say, there have been a few things that I’ve said that [Aaron’s] been like, ‘Why did you say that, baby?’ And I’m like, ‘I know, I’m sorry,’” the Wild Things star told Us in May 2019. “But he knows me and he shakes his head and he loves me for that too and, you know, I’m a very honest person.”

During season 10, Denise and Aaron’s marriage will be questioned after Brandi Glanville claimed that she has hooked up with the soap star in the past. While one source told Us that Denise denies any romantic past with Brandi, another insider claims that the Drinking and Tweeting author has proof of the hookup.

