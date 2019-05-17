An open book! Denise Richards is bringing the heat to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with her über-candid confessions about her sex life with husband Aaron Phypers.

The Wild Things star has gotten real about everything from her hunt for a happy ending massage for her spouse (“I wanted him to have one”) to his, erm, sizeable assets — and fans can’t get enough.

There’s one person who’s not such a big fan of her “you ask, I’ll tell,” policy, however: Phypers.

The Q360 founder was admittedly internally cringing over her “big penis” comment. “Was Aaron embarrassed when I was saying that? Oh, f–k yeah,” she revealed on the May 15 episode of the RHOBH after show. “He was squeezing my knee under the table so hard [that] my kneecap almost popped off.”

Richards said that Phypers’ main concern with her oversharing came from a desire to protect his mother. “I got an earful in the car on the way home, ‘cause of his mom,” she said. “On the ride home … he was like, ‘What the f–k? … Why would you say that? My mom can’t watch this show.”

The Saturday at the Starlight actress emphasized his discomfort for her NSFW soundbites to to Us Weekly on May 11.

“There have been a few things that I’ve said that [Aaron’s] been like, ‘Why did you say that, baby?’ And I’m like, ‘I know, I’m sorry,’” she told Us. “But he knows me and he shakes his head and he loves me for that too and, you know, I’m a very honest person.”

