Denise Richards is opening up about how she and husband Aaron Phypers make their marriage a priority as they raise her three daughters.

“There’s a lot we can do ourselves, but I can’t do everything on my own and actually it makes me a better parent having the help,” the 49-year-old actress explained on Quibi’s The Rachel Hollis Show. “In normal circumstances, my husband and I, we take one weekend a month, we go to a hotel, where it’s just us.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shares daughters Sami, 16, and Lola, 15, with ex-husband Charlie Sheen. Richards also adopted 9-year-old daughter Eloise in 2011.

“We don’t feel guilty about it and we have our adult time and I think it’s a very important thing for any couple to [know] it’s OK to reconnect and not feel guilty having your household taken care of,” she explained.

While Richards has been at the center of the drama during season 10 of RHOBH after Brandi Glanville alleged that they had an affair, an insider told Us that the couple are “unbothered” by the story line playing out on Bravo.

“Denise and Aaron are doing great,” the source told Us last month, noting that the 47-year-old Malibu healing center owner even helps Richards film the Bold and the Beautiful amid the coronavirus pandemic. “They’re better than ever. They are really great together. They’re unbothered by upcoming RHOBH story lines or any speculation about their marriage because they know it’s solid.”

As Glanville, 47, continues to try to prove the alleged hookup through a series of NSFW details and text messages, Richards has maintained that she never slept with the Drinking and Tweeting author.

“I did not have an affair,” she told The Washington Post in July. “There’s definitely consistency with the subject matter that comes up on this Housewives season, and that’s all I’ll say. If I had an open marriage, I would be open about it.”

The season finale of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesday, August 26, at 9 p.m. ET.