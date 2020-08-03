Detective Lisa Rinna is on the case during this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, questioning Denise Richards about her alleged relationship with Brandi Glanville.

“I’ve seen her a couple times in my life. She wanted to do a podcast and I told her I was out of town, so she asked could she come up and interview all of the cast,” the 49-year-old Wild Things star begins in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Wednesday, August 5, episode.

After Lisa, 57, asks how long Brandi stayed during her visit to the movie set in Northern California in April 2019, Denise plays coy.

“I don’t know, actually, maybe a day. I think she stayed overnight,” she responds.

Lisa continues to question Denise, asking, “Have you tried calling her and saying, ‘What the f—k are you doing?’”

“Oh God, no, I’m going to handle that through another way,” Denise replies, implying that she’s going to take legal action. “It’s not cool. … First of all, I do not have an open marriage and I have not cheated on my husband.”

When asked why Brandi, 47, would lie about the alleged affair, Denise is quick to say for “shock value.”

The two women then address Brandi’s claims that Denise was talking about Lisa and Teddi Mellencamp behind their backs.

“From what I got from all of this was Teddi got upset thinking I said all of these things about her, which I did not,” Denise maintains. “Anything that I’ve felt about Teddi, I’ve said to her face. I’m going to be super honest. Brandi said, ‘I want to let you know things that the group has been saying behind my back.’”

Lisa subsequently perks up, replying, “So, you talked to Brandi about it?”

Brandi first detailed her alleged affair with Denise on the July 22 episode of the Bravo hit. During the following episode, Teddi relayed the information to Denise during a group dinner in Rome. While the Bold and the Beautiful star has denied the allegations from the start, Brandi told Us exclusively that she spent two nights in the same room as Denise during her set visit, noting she “never even saw” the actress’ husband, Aaron Phypers.

“But he knew I was coming and he knew I was there,” Brandi told Us, claiming that she thought Aaron, 47, was OK with Denise hooking up with other women. “The morning after … I was just kind of in shock by it. And she continued to be really nice to me. And she would text me to check in but she was just very unavailable, she definitely hit it and quit it. So I was like, ‘Oh s—t, this bitch.’”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.