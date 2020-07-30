Those three magic words didn’t quite work for Denise Richards. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans saw the actress try to stop production from airing the Brandi Glanville affair allegations by breaking the fourth wall on the Wednesday, July 29, episode of the Bravo hit.

During a group dinner in Rome, Teddi Mellencamp was the one to break the news to Denise, 49, that Brandi, 47, claimed the two women previously slept together.

“Denise, I’m not going to torture you any longer, she said you two had sex,” the 39-year-old accountability coach said after Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley and Garcelle Beauvais insisted she spill the beans.

The Wild Things star was immediately defensive as her costars looked stunned.

“Aaron was there. … My daughter was there, I was there with three kids,” Denise said about Brandi visiting her on set in April 2019. “Are you f—king kidding me? … You guys, I’m going through so much stuff, it has nothing to do with any of us, it has nothing to do with this show. And Bravo, Bravo, Bravo.”

Denise then put her hand up and said she was “floored” by Brandi’s accusations. “Please do not air this, please. That is not true,” she pleaded to the cameras.

In her confessional, Teddi claimed that Denise often says “Bravo, Bravo, Bravo” while filming to protect herself.

“One of the most frustrating things about Denise is that she is so concerned with her image that every single time we talk about something she doesn’t want to talk she doesn’t want to talk about, she’s going to ‘Bravo, Bravo, Bravo’ so she can continue to get an edit that she wants,” Teddi said. “The fact that Denise is yelling at the cameras and the crew because she’s going through all of these personal issues … [this is] actually exactly what she signed up to do. To talk about what’s going on in her life.”

The show then aired a deleted scene from earlier in the season in which Denise tried to stop a conversation with Kyle Richards about threesomes.

After months of buildup, Brandi detailed her alleged affair with Denise on the July 22 episode of RHOBH, claiming that the actress said she and husband Aaron Phypers had an open marriage.

“The morning after … I was just kind of in shock by it,” Brandi told Us Weekly about Denise’s pleas not to tell Aaron. “And she continued to be really nice to me. And she would text me to check in but she was just very unavailable, she definitely hit it and quit it. So I was like, ‘Oh s—t, this bitch.’”

While Denise claims that Aaron, 47, was at the hotel with the two women in April 2019, Brandi maintains that she “never saw” the Malibu healing center owner.

“But he knew I was coming and he knew I was there,” Brandi told Us. “I didn’t say it last season because I was worried that I was a cheater after she’s like, ‘Oh Aaron’s going to kill me if he finds out.’ I thought, ‘What is she talking about?’ That is bulls–t.'”

On Wednesday’s episode, the women left dinner with the issue still unresolved.

“I’m gonna go. I have to call a f—king lawyer,” Denise said. (Us confirmed she later sent a cease and desist letter to Brandi.)

As they walked away from the table, Dorit whispered, “They’re not going to cut it,” to which Denise quipped back, “No, if they ever want me to be on this show, they need to cut that.”

Kyle previously explained the term “Bravo, Bravo, Bravo” during an exclusive interview with Us earlier this year.

“There are parts of [Denise] that she wants to edit and keep a certain way. I think that’s where the ‘Bravo, Bravo Bravo’ comes up and yeah, I think that she wants to censor a little bit,” Kyle told Us, noting she never cried “Bravo” to try to stop a scene. “We used to do it when they would change the discs on the cameras when we wanted to touch up our lip gloss, but we’ve never done the ‘Bravo, Bravo, Bravo’ when we didn’t want to talk about something. If we did, they would have used it, clearly, as we’ve seen.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.