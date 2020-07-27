Brandi Glanville Posts Denise Richards Texts Tries to Prove Affair

Bringing the receipts. Brandi Glanville stuck to her side of the story in a series of tweets that she claimed prove her rumored hookup with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Denise Richards.

“Listen to my podcast from Friday & you’ll know why Denise asked me to specifically say I was staying at the hotel across the way when I wasn’t!” Glanville, 47, tweeted on Sunday, July 26. “It’s because her daughter had a friend with her & she didn’t want the parents of the friend to know that I was staying in the room!!”

In a separate post, the Bravo personality shared a screenshot of a text from Richards, 49, from the night of their alleged affair. The message shows the Wild Things actress suggesting Glanville stay with her in a cottage to save money on a trip to Northern California, with the Drinking and Tweeting author offering to sleep on Richards’ couch.

“Be Patient all will be revealed,” Glanville tweeted on Sunday, noting that she has “uncut” Housewives footage that proves her claims.

Earlier this year, Us Weekly confirmed that Glanville revealed to her other RHOBH castmates that she and Richards allegedly had a sexual relationship in the past while the group was at a dinner party. At the time, a source said that the Starship Troopers actress “laughed it off” at first, but hoped “all that footage” would be “taken out of the show.” Weeks later, Glanville said that she would be willing to take a lie detector test to prove that she was telling the truth.

After months of buildup, the moment Bravo fans had been waiting for all season finally aired. During the Wednesday, July 22, episode of RHOBH, Glanville went into detail about her alleged hookup — and revealed she “felt horrible” about the interaction.

“I had been out with her and Aaron [Phypers] and I knew that they have, like, an understanding, like she could be with girls if she wanted to. … The first night we met, something happened,” the Celebrity Big Brother alum told costars Kim Richards, Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp, adding that she and Richards were “completely wasted” while they allegedly made out. “I don’t want you guys to judge me. … I was uncomfortable. … I would have never slept with Denise if I thought that Aaron was not OK with it.”

Richards has vehemently denied Glanville’s claims, and doubled down on her position in a recent interview with the Washington Post.

“I did not have an affair,” she told the publication on Thursday, July 23. “There’s definitely consistency with the subject matter that comes up on this Housewives season, and that’s all I’ll say.”

Despite the Drop Dead Gorgeous actress’ multiple denials, Glanville insisted that she’s “not lying” about the hookup.

“People can say whatever they want to say,” she told Us exclusively on Thursday. “Listen, it doesn’t matter because I know my truth and the truth is setting me free right now because I don’t have to keep this f—king secret anymore. Because I hate [secrets], I just am not good at secrets. … That’s why I live my life so out loud.”