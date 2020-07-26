Even after sending cease and desist orders to her castmates, Denise Richards would consider appearing on another season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In an interview with The Washington Post published on Thursday, July 23, Richards, 49, opened up about the drama at the center of season 10: costar Brandi Glanville alleging the two women had an affair and that Richards and husband Aaron Phypers have an open marriage.

“I did not have an affair,” she told the publication. “There’s definitely consistency with the subject matter that comes up on this Housewives season, and that’s all I’ll say.”

In terms of her marriage, Richards squashed that rumor once again. “If I had an open marriage, I would be open about it,” she said.

While the Wild Things star has been denying the affair and hearsay about her marriage throughout the season, the most surprising revelation from Richards’ Post interview is that she would return for another season of RHOBH “if it makes sense” — despite the fact that she stopped filming mid-season 10.

“I actually had so much fun my first season, and I formed genuine friendships. This season was very different, but I would never say I regret anything,” Richards told the Post. “I just roll with the punches.”

During Wednesday, July 22, episode of the Bravo hit, fans finally saw Glanville nervously tell Teddi Mellencamp and Kyle Richards about her alleged sexual encounter with Denise. She claimed that the two women slept together when Brandi visited Denise on set in Northern California to interview her for her podcast “Unfiltered” in April 2019.

On Thursday, Glanville, 47, spoke exclusively with Us Weekly, giving her side of the story. I’m not lying,” she told about her alleged hookup with Richards. “People can say whatever they want to say. Listen, it doesn’t matter because I know my truth and the truth is setting me free right now because I don’t have to keep this f—king secret anymore. Because I hate [secrets], I just am not good at secrets. … I don’t like when I think somebody has something on me. It’s just the worst feeling. That’s why I live my life so out loud.”

The she said, she said drama will continue to play on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST.