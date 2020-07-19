Spilling the tea. Ever since the Thursday, July 16, filming of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 reunion, Lisa Rinna has not been happy. “Reunion was bulls–t today,” the actress, 57, wrote on her Instagram Stories on Friday, July 17. “I’ve never said that in 6 years. I guess cease and desists work.”

She was seemingly referring to her costar, Denise Richards, who reportedly sent cease and desist letters to her cast members, preventing them from discussing a huge topic from the season: Brandi Glanville‘s claims that she and Denise, 49, had a sexual relationship.

On Saturday, July 18, Lisa took to her Instagram Story again, first posting a screenshot that shows she was looking up the definition of a cease and desist letter. “I seriously did not know exactly what it was, so I looked it up,” she wrote.

The second Story was less serious, showing a list of seven things to do if you receive a cease and desist letter. “Have a cup of tea or some chocolate,” is the first step, followed by “Don’t post about it on Facebook or Twitter” and “Don’t hit delete.”

In January, Us broke the news that Denise was very angry after the Celebrity Big Brother star told others on the show that the two hooked up in the past. A source shared with Us exclusively at the time that although the Wild Things actress first laughed it off, she later asked for “all of that footage [to be] taken out of the show.”

The insider added, “It’s one thing for the drama to be directed or even scripted in certain situations, but to have blatantly false lies spewed as if it were fact is just wrong and shouldn’t be allowed. Brandi wanted to confront Denise at the finale of the cast party, but Denise already had other plans that evening and she didn’t want to give her a platform to make those allegations.”

Although two sources confirmed to Us that the women did hookup in the past, Denise adamantly denies the allegations.

Erika Jayne claimed in April that Denise sent letters to all of the cast members, preventing them to speak on the Brandi hookup. Additionally, although many thought Brandi would be part of the reunion, she did not attend.

Through everything, the Bold and the Beautiful star has been leaning on husband Aaron Phypers.

“Denise and Aaron are doing great,” a source told Us exclusively before the reunion filmed. “They’re unbothered by upcoming RHOBH story lines or any speculation about their marriage because they know it’s solid.”