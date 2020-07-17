It’s safe to say that Lisa Rinna left the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 reunion taping feeling disgruntled — and she thinks Denise Richards is to blame.

“Reunion was bulls–t today,” the Days of Our Lives alum, 57, wrote on her Instagram Stories in the early hours of Friday, July 17. “I’ve never said that in 6 years. I guess cease and desists work.”

News broke earlier this year that Denise, 49, attempted to put a stop to her costars discussing allegations that she had an affair with former cast member Brandi Glanville. In a trailer released in March, Lisa confronted Denise face-to-face for taking legal action.

“You sent a cease and desist,” the QVC fashion designer said in the teaser, prompting the Wild Things star to ask, “Who told you that?”

In response, Lisa said, “Oh, you’re so angry!”

One month after the trailer debuted, Brandi, 47, wrote in an Instagram comment to a fan that Denise “sent me a cease-and-desist [so] I will not talk about her.”

While Lisa is the only cast member so far who has shared some insight on what went down during the Thursday, July 16, reunion taping, Teddi Mellencamp and series newcomer Garcelle Beauvais also took to social media on Friday to tease fans. The accountability coach, 39, went on Instagram to share a selfie in bed after the “13 hour reunion,” while the Jamie Foxx Show alum, 53, tweeted that the taping was “hard!”

Us Weekly broke the news in January that Brandi told some of her costars that she “has hooked up with Denise in the past.” A source told Us exclusively at the time that the actress initially “laughed it off” but eventually asked for “all of that footage [to be] taken out of the show.” Amid the drama, Denise, who married Aaron Phypers in September 2018, stopped filming the Bravo reality series.

The former model has since repeatedly denied the affair claims, while the Drinking and Tweeting author has only doubled down. In a drunken Cameo message to a fan in April, Brandi joked that she was “allergic to p–sy” before saying, “Don’t tell Denise.” Brandi repeated her allegations in a midseason trailer released in June, telling the cast that she “f–ked” Denise. She later tweeted a photo that showed her kissing the Bold and the Beautiful star.

Through it all, Denise has continued to lean on her husband. “Denise and Aaron are doing great,” a source told Us exclusively earlier this week. “They’re unbothered by upcoming RHOBH story lines or any speculation about their marriage because they know it’s solid.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.