Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville made a rude joke about her alleged hookup with Denise Richards in a drunken Cameo message to a fan on Saturday, April 11.

The Drinking and Tweeting: And Other Brandi Blunders author, 47, wore rubber gloves and held up a large wine glass in the video posted on the BravoByBetches Instagram account. “This is the last Cameo I’m going to do today because I’m wasted,” she explained in the NSFW clip.

“This is Brandi Glanville in case you can’t tell. I can’t tell either. I don’t like … I’m just a fat f—k,” she said as she panned the camera down. “Bad hair, no stripper nails, Diet Coke and vodka. No wine. What has this world come to where I have to f—kin’ drink vodka? This is so stupid.”

“This is like mother-daughter, from Kendall, Kylie … it’s not even a Kardashian thing,” the “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” podcast host continued after taking a sip of her drink. “It’s like a f—kin’ incest is best thing. I feel like this is Game of Thrones.”

“Oh no, my son’s friends are texting me,” she said as an aside, referring to her two children, Mason, 16, and Jake, 13, with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian. “Oh, hell no. Get the f—k away from me, dogs. I say dogs cause they’re idiots. No, they’re actually really cute.”

“Anyway, what are you guys doing? Cause I went for a jog and then I went to the library for a while and I had coffee with friends and I went to drinks with friends and then I was like, ‘F—k, you know what? Let’s get a kitten.’ And I got the kitten and I took the kitten back because I realized I was allergic to p—sy,” she said. “Don’t tell Denise. I’m not allergic to p—sy. I’m allergic to bad p—sy. I think we all are. I’m drunk. Oh no. Gotta go. All right, bye.”

The Celebrity Big Brother alum and the Wild Things actress, 49, butted heads in December after Glanville claimed that she’d “hooked up with Denise in the past” and had a threesome with her, an insider told Us Weekly in January. The source added that “Denise has never been intimate with Brandi, ever.”

A second insider told Us that Glanville claimed while filming a cameo for season 10 of RHOBH that she had sex with Richards before she married Aaron Phypers, and said that the couple had an open marriage, which the former Bond girl denied.

Richards then stopped filming the Bravo hit amid the drama, with a source telling Us that she “wants all of that footage taken out of the show.

Meanwhile, Glanville, who appeared as a Housewife on seasons 3, 4 and 5, tweeted in mid-January about wanting to take a lie-detector test to prove that she is “not lying.”