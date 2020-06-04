Let the drama begin continue. Brandi Glanville mentioned her alleged past with Denise Richards for the first time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In a midseason trailer released on Wednesday, June 3, Brandi, 47, finally shares her claims about Denise, 49. “Denise and [husband] Aaron [Phypers] have this whole open thing,” she tells the other women. “I f—ked her, woke up the next morning [and] she said, ‘Aaron can never know this. He’ll kill me.’”

The Wild Things star seemingly responds to the accusations that she had a relationship with Brandi. “What the f—k?” she says as she gets choked up. “That is not true.”

The Housewives later take sides and air their concerns for Denise. The actress then resurfaces to issue a warning. “Please do not air this. It’s very bad,” she explains. “Bravo has a choice. If they ever want me to be on the show, they need to cut that.”

The clip ends with Lisa Rinna telling Denise that she thinks the moment should be a “lesson” for her. “Oh, I learned a lesson,” the World Is Not Enough star replies.

Us Weekly confirmed in January that Denise and Brandi were at odds after Brandi told their costars they had a sexual relationship in the past. A source claimed to Us at the time that “Denise has never been intimate with Brandi, ever.” Meanwhile, a second insider alleged that the women “hooked up on more than one occasion.”

The Bold and the Beautiful star “basically stopped filming” once she found out about the rumors, according to a source. The two “never have a confrontation on camera” during season 10 as a result.

Brandi addressed the controversy via Twitter in January. “Their [sic] is a huge difference between hooking up with someone a couple of times and having a romantic relationship with someone,” she tweeted.

Denise, for her part, shut down the speculation about her relationship with Phypers in February. “Absolutely not,” she replied to a fan who suggested they have an open marriage. “100% monogamous to my husband.”

According to an insider in April, “Brandi came back to create drama and Denise was the target.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.