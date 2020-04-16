Sore subject. Denise Richards is reliving a “nightmare” with the kickoff of the latest season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The 49-year-old Starship Troopers actress was put through the wringer with her costars before the season 10 premiere of the Bravo series on Wednesday, April 15, and is still hurt by her fractured relationship with Brandi Glanville.

“Denise has to relive the nightmare and stress caused by all of the drama from RHOBH,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively after the season premiere. “She doesn’t understand why the cast was just out to get her from the beginning of filming. A lot went down behind the scenes that sadly will never be known when Denise wasn’t filming.”

The Drinking and Tweeting author, 47, previously alleged that she once had a sexual relationship with Richards and their back-and-forth over the incident will be discussed at length this season. The insider explains that “Brandi came back to create drama and Denise was the target” of most of it.

While Richards has denied the rumors about the alleged hookup, Glanville claimed in January that she was willing to “take a lie detector test” to prove she’s telling the truth. A separate insider told Us that Richards was “truly worried” about the way the drama will be played out on the Bravo series. “Her three daughters are old enough now to read about and understand it” and she doesn’t want them “to have to deal with” the fallout, the source claimed. “Denise and her girls have been through enough,” the source said.

Though Glanville didn’t make an appearance in the first episode of the new season, she made her feelings about her costar clear on social media. While watching the premiere, Glanville slammed Richards for the way she treated a waiter in one scene.

“I’m sorry but their [SIC] is a way to say to your waiter (I’ve waited a lot of tables) that you think your drink might be wrong without being a complete bitch!!!” the Celebrity Big Brother alum tweeted. “I judge people by the way they treat others.”

Later on, Glanville doubled down and tweeted, “She was rude to a waiter — at least her glam was on point.”

With reporting by Jen Heger