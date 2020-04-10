Good looking out! Garcelle Beauvais shared the advice she received from pal Denise Richards before she began filming her first-ever season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“She’s said, ‘Girl, hold onto your seat,’” Garcelle, 53, told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, April 7, while promoting the Bravo show’s upcoming 10th season. “That’s what she said. She said, ‘Hold on.’”

Bravo announced in August 2019 that Garcelle would join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for season 10, which premieres on Wednesday, April 15. The White House Down actress was cast alongside Sutton Stracke, a Beverly Hills socialite.

“I’ve always been a fan of the show and the franchise. I mean [Real Housewives of] Atlanta and Beverly Hills are the ones that I really watched,” Garcelle to Us on Tuesday. “I’ve known Denise Richards for 20 years. I’ve known Lisa Rinna for a long time as well. So I thought it would be fun and outside of my usual box.”

The Jamie Foxx Show alum continued, “I had to talk my whole team into it, but I had fun! And with me, I feel like I’m always honest, sometimes to a fault, and that’s what I want to bring. I want to bring just who I am, but it took a little getting used to.”

Garcelle revealed that she got along with Denise, 49, Lisa, 56, and Kyle Richards the most out of the California-based cast. However, despite her newcomer status, the Tell Me a Story alum admitted to encountering some drama along the way.

Garcelle noted that things were “a lot more smooth sailing” on her end, but she still had to find her way through the drama. She also admitted to siding with Denise, who feuded with Brandi Glanville following allegations of an alleged affair between the two costars.

“When the drama is developing and you’re in it, you sort of have to figure out where you fit in, [including] whose side are you on. I’m definitely Team Denise this season, so that was hard,” she explained. “I mean there was parts of it that was really hard to watch, because you know when you have a friend and she’s going through something and you could see the pain in her face, it’s hard to not sit by. But it’s just hard to watch.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns for season 10 on Bravo on Thursday, April 15, at 8 p.m.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi