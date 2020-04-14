The drama is coming — and it sounds like Denise Richards is at the center of it. Erika Jayne teased the upcoming season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and what really goes down between the cast and the 49-year-old actress.

“We all had Denise’s back. It’s not, like, bash Denise. It’s not that anyone dislikes Denise,” Erika, 48, explained exclusively to Us Weekly in a recent video interview. “It was this series of events in which we asked Denise certain questions, and Denise would repeatedly either leave or not answer those questions. So when that happens in this group, the next time we see you, we’re going to ask the same question. It just never was resolved. At the end, you had the coup de grâce.”

The singer also noted that the women weren’t asking the Starship Troopers star to “put everything out there,” but were just frustrated by the entire filming situation.

“We’d be there for five minutes, and then leave,” Erika said. “And then when we’re all there for hours and trying to make the show … all we needed to have was a simple conversation.”

Denise, who joined the series during season 9, has a feud during season 10 with Brandi Glanville, who is set to recur. The Drinking and Dating author claims that she and Richards had a sexual relationship in the past, but the Real Girl Next Door author denies the claims, insisting she has been faithful to husband Aaron Phypers.

However, the “Pretty Mess” singer says that the issues between Brandi and Denise isn’t the biggest drama to watch for with Denise. “The alleged Brandi thing came after our … I don’t want to say conflict, but our discovering things,” Erika said. “Denise was, it was just different. You’ll see.”

Dorit Kemsley also teased the tension to come.

“In situations like this, the cast is always divided,” the designer, 43, shared with Us exclusively. “I don’t think it created too many ripples within the cast, but I think that there were those that sort of sided with this person and those that sided with the other. That always happens.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills debuts on Bravo Wednesday, April 15, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi