The drama on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills can get real nasty, real quick, but Dorit Kemsley knows that her friendships with Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp will always be intact at the end of the day.

“Little Kyle and I, we have our moments, for sure,” the Beverly Beach founder, 43, told Us Weekly exclusively while discussing the Bravo reality show’s upcoming 10th season. “I think we feel comfortable enough in our friendship that we can get really heated and go at one another, and then … we can find a way to resolve it. It’s not forever — it doesn’t ever feel like forever — but we have a difference in opinion quite a bit in this season.”

Dorit and Teddi, meanwhile, have “made really big strides” recently, though they go at it from time to time too.

“We do tease one another. We’re very different in personalities, and then we have some similarities,” the fashion designer told Us. “She can be judgmental. I’m not sure I’d say it’s just when she’s pregnant, to be honest, but yes, I did call her out on it. That’s the fun of the show also, is being able to call people out when you do have a difference of opinion. But also not in a nasty way per se.”

In the season 10 trailer, Kyle, 51, screams, “You never stop talking!” to Dorit over dinner, prompting the Connecticut native to respond, “I’m gonna freak the f–k out.” Later on, Dorit calls Teddi, 38, a “judgy” pregnant woman. That said, much of the heat appears to be on Denise Richards, who joined the series in season 9.

“There were challenging moments in this season, like there always is,” Dorit revealed to Us, noting that she was “not front-and-center with any” major issues.

Us Weekly broke the news in January that Denise, 49, had a falling out with her castmates over a rumor that she once hooked up with RHOBH alum Brandi Glanville and has an open marriage with her husband, Aaron Phypers. The actress shut down the speculation via Instagram in February, telling fans that she is “100% monogamous to my husband.”

For more on RHOBH season 10 and Dorit’s thoughts on newcomers Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, watch the video above!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres on Bravo Wednesday, April 15, at 8 p.m. ET.