The cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills aren’t the only ones left speechless by Denise Richards’ candid confessions about her relationship with her husband, Aaron Phypers!

“Well, let me just say, there have been a few things that I’ve said that [Aaron’s] been like, ‘Why did you say that, baby?’ And I’m like, ‘I know, I’m sorry,’” the 48-year-old actress admitted exclusively to Us Weekly at the Best Buddies Mother’s Day Celebration sponsored by Hubloton on Saturday, May 11. “But he knows me and he shakes his head and he loves me for that too and, you know, I’m a very honest person.”

Richards, who made her debut on the Bravo hit in February, has made headlines several times for dishing on her sex life with Phypers. During the March 12 episode, the Wild Things star opened up about her husband’s “very big penis.”

“I never took a f–king ruler to it, but he does have a big penis,” she said. “I’ve seen some penises in my life, and I will say he has the biggest penis I’ve ever been with.”

More recently, Richards told her costars on their camping trip that she encouraged Phypers to get a “happy ending” massage.

“He’s the only guy I had ever been with that had never had one,” she told the ladies on the May 7 episode. ”I was like, ‘You have to try it.’”

Richards and Phypers tied the knot in September 2018. The Drop Dead Gorgeous actress was previously married to Charlie Sheen, with whom she shares daughters Sami, 15, and Lola, 13. She also adopted a daughter named Eloise in 2011 — and now, Phypers is working on finalizing his own paperwork to become the 7-year-old’s legal parent.

“He’s an amazing father,” Richards gushed to Us. “I already obviously call him, you know, her dad and that’s our daughter and we’re going through the process of, you know, him adopting her and it’s the best thing ever.”

While Phypers knows Richards is simply being herself on RHOBH, she told her older daughters that the reality show is scripted after discovering they watched episodes at a friend’s house. “I have concerns and that’s the fine line and the challenge because I want to be myself but also keep in mind that my kids are watching it, which I didn’t know they were watching it,” she told Us. “They saw a couple episodes, so I had to say it was scripted. It’s not. I don’t know what to say, you know?”

The Bold and the Beautiful actress added that she’s very protective of her daughters.

“I feel like it’s funny, you wouldn’t know this by watching the Housewives, but there’s a giant part of me that is really old-fashioned and, you know, I want my kids to grow up with consequences and not be entitled and know right from wrong, and there’s a difference in being a child and an adult,” she explained. “When you’re an adult, make your own, and that’s where yes, if I said things and done things, absolutely, but I’m a grown woman, you know? When they’re grown-ups, they can do that. I hope they won’t but they can. I feel like a hypocrite saying that but it’s true. You always want better for your kids.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

