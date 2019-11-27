



Happy holidays! LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian posed for a picture with his sons for their 2019 Christmas card.

“It’s been a year full of Love and Joy… and we sneak peace in there when we can,” the singer, 37, captioned her Tuesday, November 26, Instagram post.

In the family photo, the actor, 46, matched Mason, 16, and Jake, 12, in white shirts and jeans with their dog, Fleetwood, between them. The Grammy winner was all smiles beside them in a black outfit.

Us Weekly broke the news in 2009 that she and Cibrian were having an affair after meeting on the set of Northern Lights. Rimes was married to former backup dancer Dean Sheremet at the time, while the Sunset Beach alum was married to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville. (The former couple welcomed Mason and Jake in 2003 and 2007, respectively).

The former reality star, 47, who filed for divorce from Cibrian following the affair, opened up about being on better terms and coparenting with her ex-husband and the “Some Say Love” singer last month.

“I don’t know how we did it, all three of us, LeAnn, Eddie and myself,” Glanville told Entertainment Tonight in October. “We, that’s a big thing for me to say, we. We have amazing children, Mason’s 6’4″ — he’s 16, gorgeous. Jake’s gorgeous and he knows it! But they’re so smart, they’re kind, they’re good people.”

The Drinking and Dating author added, “I mean, it comes and goes, We’ll have a fight one week, and then we won’t. But that comes with parenting two almost teenagers. One teenager and one almost teenager.”

The blended families even spent Easter together earlier this year. “Happy Easter Loves,” Glanville captioned a photo with Cibrian, Rimes, Mason and Jake at the time. “Our awkward family Easter photo/Christmas card. Today has been a wonderful day. Many blessings to your family from all of us! #ifyoudonthavesomethingnicetosaypleasemoveon.”

The former model clarified that the selfie was “awkward,” not the holiday, writing, “Awkward, the way that are standing, not that we are all together. Not awkward at all.”