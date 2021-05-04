Dedicated to love! LeAnn Rimes and husband Eddie Cibrian celebrated their 10-year anniversary with a tropical getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“We 🥃 tequila’d! We 🌞 sunned! We Cabo’d! 🇲🇽,” Rimes, 38, captioned a series of Instagram photos from the trip on Sunday, May 2. “#goodtimes #cabo #mexico #tequila #sun #funinthesun #holidays #vacation #celebration #marriedlife.”

Two of the vacation snaps showed the longtime couple goofing off at the beach. The third photo was a cozier moment between the pair, revealing the ocean view from their condo.

The “One Way Ticket” singer shared a solo shot by the pool one day prior, captioning the picture, “Cover me in sunshine. Shower me with good times 🌞,” referencing her time as The Sun on The Masked Singer earlier this year. “#sun #thesun #UNmaskedsinger #holidays #anniversary #pink #covermeinsunshine #mellowyellow 👙 @mikoh.”

Us Weekly broke the news in March 2009 that the “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” singer and the Country Comfort star, 47, were having an affair after meeting on the set of Northern Lights. At the time, the musician was married to chef Dean Sheremet. Cibrian, for his part, was married to Brandi Glanville.

The Coyote Ugly actress split from Sheremet, 40, shortly after the affair made headlines. Their divorce was finalized in June 2010. The Take Two actor, who shares sons Mason, 17, and Jake, 14, with Glanville, 48, filed for divorce in August 2009.

Rimes and Cibrian tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in Malibu, California, less than two years later in April 2011. Last month, the duo put their love on display with sweet Instagram tributes on their anniversary.

“🎶Started from the 90’s now we’re here🎶 … Thank you for saying, ‘I Do’ to this very tan boy rocking a very tight white tank top over a blousey shirt 😬,” Cibrian wrote on April 22, alongside a throwback photo of the lovebirds. “What a ride…10 years and still smiling baby 🥰 Happy Anniversary, @leannrimes ❤️❤️❤️ #tb #waaaaayback #whenyourockedthebangs.”

The “How Do I Live” singer, for her part, posted a video montage with moments from their wedding and countless other memories through the years.

“Happy Anniversary, my Love! I am so blessed to be able to share this life with you and the boys. Thank you for being the safe place to finally rest my heart,” she wrote via Instagram. “Without you, my journey of expansion and self-discovery, my homecoming back to my own wholeness may have never happened. Thank you for holding a space for ALL of me to be expressed and seen, even if I, myself am still sometimes waking up to all of who you know me to be.”

Rimes called her husband her “biggest cheerleader” and “greatest admirer” before thanking him for loving her through all their highs and lows. “I look forward to our continued journey, one of adventure, growth and lots and lots of joy! I Love you!” she concluded.

The duo had a mini getaway in Santa Barbara, California, the same day to honor their 10 years of marriage. The trip included dinner on the beach, a cake and candles at their door.

Scroll down to see how Rimes and Cibrian rang in their milestone anniversary: