The coronavirus quarantine helped bring out LeAnn Rimes’ creative spark — and Eddie Cibrian’s!

“My husband and I got really silly yesterday,” the Grammy winner, 37, told WSJ. Magazine in an interview published on Monday, April 6. “My friend Daryl and I rewrote the lyrics to ‘Can’t Fight the Moonlight’ on Monday, and my husband and I directed a great music video here at the house. We’re editing it right now.”

Rimes originally released “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” in 2000 as the theme song for the movie Coyote Ugly. It quickly became her signature hit and was her last track to reach the Top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

While the country-pop singer still records music — her most recent album, Remnants, came out in 2016 — she spends much of her time these days at home with Cibrian, 46, and his sons, Mason, 16, and Jake, 12.

“I have two stepsons and we have them every other week,” she told WSJ. “When they’re here, they’re in homeschooling on their computers with their teachers, but it’s been nice because we get to see them more [during the quarantine]. They’ll come in here for 15-minute breaks and talk to us and chill.”

Rimes and the Sunset Beach alum got together in 2009 while working together on the Lifetime movie Northern Lights. They were both still married at the time, she to Dean Sheremet and he to Brandi Glanville. Us Weekly broke the news of their affair that March. Two years later, the couple wed in Malibu.

Rimes and Cibrian publicly feuded with Glanville, 47, for years after the scandal. In 2017, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum infamously suggested that her ex-husband would leave the CMA Award winner on their 10th wedding anniversary and take “half her stuff.” However, Glanville revealed on Twitter a year later that the trio “sat and talked for hours [and] hashed everything out,” calling them a “#modernfamily.”

