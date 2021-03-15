Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes left reality TV behind in 2014 and the actor isn’t sure if they’ll ever return.

Speaking with Us Weekly to promote his role on Netflix’s Country Comfort, the 47-year-old opened up about the possibility of allowing cameras back into their home.

“I don’t think so,” he said on the “Watch With Us” podcast. “I mean, back when we decided to do something like that, you know, we wanted to do something a little tongue-in-cheek — kind of poke fun at some things. That was fine for that time, but I don’t see it happening again with us. Although, in other genres, maybe.”

Cibrian went on to explain to Us, “Maybe there’s, like, something for HGTV or something in those lines, you know? Maybe go helping other people do certain things or stuff like that. Maybe come up with some ideas and produce some stuff.”

The Take Two alum said that there definitely won’t be a follow-up to LeAnn & Eddie, nor will he and Rimes, 38, be jumping into a Real Housewives franchise like his ex-wife, Brandi Glanville, did.

“A docu-style follow-up kind of thing or something like we did before, I don’t see it happening,” Cibrian told Us.

Fans holding out hope for him and the musician to appear on screen together again are in luck, though. The “How Do I Live” singer makes a cameo in Country Comfort, which Netflix teased in the trailer.

“Caryn Lucas, our [showrunner], called and said, ‘Hey, we got this part. We think LeAnn would be perfect for it. Do you think she’d want to do it?'” Cibrian recalled. “And she’s been on set before and she kind of — she saw how it was. How we all kind of, like, got along and how everyone was nice and fun. … So I asked her, ‘Hey, you know, Caryn wants to know if you would like to do a role on the show.’ and she’s like, ‘Oh, I’d love to.’ And that’s how it kind of came about — pretty organic.”

He noted that “it’s a lot of fun” working with his wife. Rimes has been plenty busy — in addition to guesting in her husband’s comedy series, she appeared on The Masked Singer in 2020 and was crowned the winner in December.

Cibrian and Rimes met on the set of Northern Lights in 2009, when they were both married to other people. They wed in 2011.

Cibrian shares two sons: Mason, 17, and Jake, 13, with Glanville, 48.

With reporting by Emily Longeretta