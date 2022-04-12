Getting to a better place. LeAnn Rimes offered an update on her current relationship with Eddie Cibrian‘s ex-wife, Brandi Glanville — and it sounds like the twosome have paved the way for a fresh start.

“Oh, I love her! I mean I do. I love her. We get along very well. She’s fun. We have a great time at all the holidays,” Rimes, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11. “We are connected through the boys and we have great respect for one another.”

The country singer’s past feud with Glanville, 49, originally made headlines in 2009. At the time, Us broke the news that Rimes and Cibrian, 48, were having an affair after meeting on the set of Northern Lights. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, who shares two sons Mason, 18, and Jake, 15, with the Take Two alum, finalized her divorce from Cibrian in October 2010.

Rimes, for her part, called it quits with then-husband Dean Sheremet. Following their 2011 nuptials, the songwriter and the Sunset Beach alum found themselves in a public feud with Glanville for years.

The reality star later revealed that the trio had worked out their differences after over a decade of tumultuous communication. “I think our kids had a lot to do with it because the kids love when we’re all together, and it’s so obvious. They’re so happy. They’re giddy little creatures,” Glanville said on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast in June 2021. “The truth is LeAnn and I get along really well.”

While walking the red carpet at the CMTs on Monday, Rimes also reflected on the secret to her successful marriage. “Growth and being there for one another through everything. I mean we both are and he’s so patient and I’m really, really grateful for him, truly,” she gushed. “I’m going to start crying.”

The Mississippi native noted that her peaceful life with Cibrian is a major reason why they wouldn’t consider doing another reality show. “Our life is so calm and we really you know, we enjoy our life outside of all of this and I think that’s one the proudest things for us as a couple is that we built a life outside of the business and it’s very calm,” Rimes, who appeared on VH1’s short-lived LeAnn & Eddie series in 2014, shared with Us. “We like the calm.”

The California native, for his part, previously discussed “other genres” that would allow for the pair to appear in a TV project together. “Maybe there’s, like, something for HGTV or something in those lines, you know?” Cibrian said on the “Watch With Us” podcast in March 2021. “Maybe go helping other people do certain things or stuff like that. Maybe come up with some ideas and produce some stuff.”

Rimes, however, is currently staying focused on her music as she prepares for her upcoming album, God’s Work, to be released.

“I really took a look at the duality of life — the light and the dark of everything. And for me, knowing that everything is working out in all of our best interests and everything is God’s work,” she explained on Monday. “It’s a powerful record. I think I touched upon every emotion you could possibly feel in this record and it’s very expansive, I guess, is the word I would use.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

