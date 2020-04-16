Protector mode! Scheana Shay’s mom, Erika van Olphen, slammed Vanderpump Rules after she claimed that the show didn’t accurately show all of her daughter’s accomplishments.

“Mom rant,” van Olphen wrote via Twitter on Wednesday, April 15. “It’s so annoying to me as a mom that some of the biggest things that my daughter Scheana’s done (professionally & personally) aren’t shown on VPR.”

The California native frequently promotes Shay’s business ventures, but after eight seasons of being on the Bravo series, van Olphen had enough of her daughter being outshined.

The mother of two told her followers that Shay, 34, headlined a show for six months in Las Vegas, that wasn’t seen on the reality series. She also noted that the “Scheananigans” podcast host was the second cast member of the series to purchase a home, a moment that was left out of the aired footage.

“She’s gone thru months of prep and 2 rounds of freezing her eggs! VPR didn’t show,” the protective mom continued. “So for y’all who keep talking crap about her ‘life’ try and remember that you only see the tiniest EDITED fraction of her ‘life.’”

The SUR worker, who has been on the hit show since the pilot in 2013, has voiced her own concerns about being overshadowed on the Bravo series.

The TV personality cleared things up after fans saw a lot of drama surrounding Shay’s dynamic with new cast member Dayna Kathan earlier this month, where Shay appeared jealous of Kathan, 29.

“I’ve been on this show since day one, scene one and you don’t see a lot of s—t outside of SUR and who I’m dating,” Shay explained on BravoTV.com’s official aftershow following the April 7 episode. “It’s, like, the only thing that changes is the guy I’m interested in and the style of the SUR dress.”

The vlogger added: “The reason I’m jealous of her is because she’s coming in, brand new, and getting all of the things that I’ve worked hard for and I’m still not getting.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.