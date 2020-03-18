Ready to go! Scheana Shay of Vanderpump Rules revealed just how prepared she is to be quarantined amid the coronavirus pandemic when she showed off her fully stocked refrigerator.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, March 17, the Bravo star panned over all the goodies inside her fridge. She had multiple Rockstar energy drinks, cans of LaCroix sparkling water, White Claws, Capri Sun juice pouches, Gatorade and Home Chef meals.

“Stocked the F Up!” she captioned the video updates, before posting a faraway shot of the fridge, writing, “#Quarantine.”

The fridge featured on her Instagram Stories is from her home in Palm Springs, California. She decided to leave her Marina Del Rey residence to do her self-isolation in the vacation spot.

“Safely in quarantine in Palm Springs,” she said in an Instagram Stories video on Tuesday. “I will be here for the next two weeks vlogging, podcasting, hanging out with my cats and quarantining with my boyfriend.”

Shay first announced that she would be doing her self-containment from Palm Springs via Twitter on March 14. “I will continue to live my life in Palm Springs or MDR [with] my friends and not live it in complete isolation or fear. Simple as that,” she tweeted on March 14. “Call me ‘ignorant’ but I’m not gonna stop living!”

Shay’s received backlash over her tweet, and she initially apologized for being “insensitive.” However, the California native later responded to a fan who pointed out Shay’s misinterpretation of the criticism. The negative feedback stemmed from Shay’s initial plan to carry out a normal life amid the pandemic, despite the government warning all to stay indoors to avoid further spread.

“That was my plan. Legit did not realize the severity of this all til I got home, tried to get groceries, researched & spoke to several people today,” she explained in a tweet. “I am not a person who regularly watches the news. I do not go on social media to read the news. It’s all just so negative.”

The number of COVID-19 cases has surpassed more than 197,000 cases worldwide as of Wednesday, March 18. Meanwhile, the death toll has reached more than 8,000. Symptoms of the virus include fever, coughing and difficulties breathing.

