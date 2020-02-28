Scheana-Shay-Feels-‘Helpless’-After-Her-Mom’s-Cousin-Goes-Missing

Scheana Shay asked fans for help finding her first cousin once removed Phillip Tate, who went missing from his retirement community on Tuesday, February 25.

“My mom and I are here in London right now feeling helpless,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 34, said in an Instagram Stories video on Friday, February 28. “I posted yesterday that her cousin’s been missing and he still is. We haven’t found anything. There were a couple updates the day before yesterday — a few sightings around Mission Grove and Bathurst [Road] and in, like, a Sprouts shopping center parking lot, but we still haven’t found him, so anyone in the Riverside area, please keep your eyes out.”

Tate, 67, was last seen at 5:30 p.m. at the Westmont Village assisted living facility in Riverside, California, which is located near Interstate 215 and Riverside National Cemetery. He is 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, and was wearing tan khaki pants when he disappeared. Tate is diabetic and has dementia.

“He is not from the area so he will definitely be confused and disoriented,” Shay’s mother, Erika van Olphen, wrote via Instagram Stories on Thursday, February 27, explaining that Tate “was visiting his mother-in-law” at Westmont Village.

Van Olphen later announced that a missing person was filed with the Riverside Sheriff’s Department and that the California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert. She said that local churches, homeless shelters, hospitals and parks have all been searched by authorities and loved ones.

“I will continue to report this all on here because the power of social media is SO insane,” the Bravo personality’s mom wrote. “I never know who might see this and be able to provide ANY information to help.”

In another post later on Friday, van Olphen added, “We are still searching!!! Thank you to everyone for reposting about my missing cousin Phil.. Please keep him in your prayers and let’s get him home safe!!”

Several Vanderpump Rules cast members, including Stassi Schroeder, Tom Schwartz and Lala Kent, have also reposted information about Tate’s disappearance in an effort to help locate him.

Anyone with information regarding Tate’s whereabouts is urged to call the sheriff’s Perris Station at 951-210-1000 or the sheriff’s dispatch at 951-776-1099.