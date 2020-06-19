On the upswing. Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright’s mother, Sherri Cartwright, is no longer in intensive care after suffering complications from bladder surgery.

“Sheri [sic] is out of ICU and in a room and improving daily,” the family’s Kentucky-based pastor, Ryan Dotson, wrote in an Instagram comment on Thursday, June 18.

The update from Dotson — whom Brittany and her husband, Jax Taylor, fired as their wedding officiant in 2019 over his past homophobic and transphobic remarks — came eight days after he asked his Facebook followers to pray for Sherri because her “scheduled procedure … went bad” and her health was “uncertain.”

Brittany, 31, spoke out for the first time on June 12, sharing a photo of Sherri on her Instagram Stories with the caption, “Please keep my beautiful mom in your prayers.” Her rep later told Us Weekly, “Brittany’s mother is currently in the ICU due to serious complications from bladder surgery. Brittany has been beside herself and asking for prayers. She is planning to go to Kentucky to be by her mother’s bedside next week — it’s been complicated having visitors at the hospital due to COVID-19, which has been very difficult for Brittany and her family.”

A source told Us exclusively at the time that the Bravo personality was “beyond overwhelmed” amid her mom’s hospitalization and drama with her former costar Faith Stowers, who claimed earlier this month that Brittany once used a racial slur toward her. (Brittany denied the allegation via Instagram on June 5.)

“She’s being hit at all angles,” the source told Us. “This week has been a lot for her. However, her sole focus has shifted to her mom. That is undoubtedly her top priority and all she is concerned with focusing her energy on. Her mom is her whole world and she’s very worried. She’s also blessed to have a strong support system by her side. Jax has his flaws, but when it comes to being Brittany’s rock, he has not wavered. He is unconditionally and wholeheartedly there for her, as are her closest friends. She knows she is loved and supported as she navigates through this really difficult time.”

Brittany also received support from her former castmate Kristen Doute, whom Bravo fired on June 9 along with Stassi Schroeder, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni over their past racist actions.

“Please, everyone, keep @BNCartwright momma @SherriCartwrig3 in your prayers, thoughts, spiritual/higher power thoughts… whatever it is you believe in,” the He’s Making You Crazy author, 37, tweeted on Wednesday, June 17. “Thank you.”