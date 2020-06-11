Looking to the future. Faith Stowers would absolutely want to return to Bravo if given the chance, especially following the recent firings at Vanderpump Rules.

“I would love to go back on Vanderpump Rules. I don’t have a problem with Vanderpump Rules. I don’t have a problem with Bravo in general,” Stowers, who appeared on season 4 of the reality show, told Us Weekly exclusively on the latest episode of the “Watch With Us” podcast. “I love their shows. I think it’s really cool. I would love to join their cast again and to be able to showcase my life to people because I know people can relate to it. It’s unfortunate that I didn’t get to show my military career with Vanderpump Rules and you know, my dating life. … I respect the network even more now.”

The former SURver, 31, made headlines earlier this month after revealing that her former costars, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, reported her to the police in 2018 for a crime she didn’t commit. In turn, both women, along with castmates Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, were fired from the reality show for their actions and past racist remarks. Stowers hasn’t spoken to Schroeder, 31, nor Doute, 37, amid the firings.

“I didn’t even speak to [Stassi and Kristen] to begin with,” the Challenge alum told Us. “I said hello to them, they introduced themselves and that was it. So it was really weird that they came from for me the hardest because I didn’t know them. They didn’t know me.”

Stowers noted that only Lala Kent reached out after she opened up about being the only black cast member on the show during an Instagram Live on June 4.

“She has told me she was sorry I had to go through this. And told me that she wanted me to start over for a clean slate,” the Ex on the Beach alum shared with Us. “I said, ‘Yes, I would love to do that as well.’ [Because] I actually know her and respect her, so that makes sense.”

Stowers also hopes to get into more acting, revealing that her goals would be to work with Lee Daniels or Ryan Murphy.

“I don’t want this [movement] to be a one-time thing. I think this is something that we have to stay on top of and with their projects, that’s what they do,” she said. “So I would love to be a part of anything that involves that.”

For more from Stowers, watch the video above and listen to the “Watch With Us” podcast.