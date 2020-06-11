Faith Stowers and Lala Kent are starting fresh after the Vanderpump Rules star reached out to her former castmate to talk about her time on the Bravo hit.

“Lala Kent reached out to me a little while ago, actually, right before this all happened, it was, like, crazy right before it happened and after it happened,” the 31-year-old former SURver told Us Weekly exclusively. “She has told me she was sorry I had to go through this. And told me that she wanted me to start over for a clean slate. I said, ‘Yes, I would love to do that as well.’ [Because] I actually know her and respect her, so that makes sense.”

Stowers added that “no one else reached out” after she opened up about her experience as the only black cast member on the show.

“No, it was just her, but it was, you know, it’s good to see Bravo [take action] and Lisa [Vanderpump] still make her statement as well,” she told Us. “It was nice to see them acknowledge it.”

Stowers made headlines earlier this month after she revealed her former castmates Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute reported her to the police for a crime she didn’t commit in 2018. As a result, Schroeder, 31, and Doute, 37, were fired from the series after eight seasons. (Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also let go for using racial slurs in old tweets.)

“I didn’t even speak to [Stassi and Kristen] to begin with,” Stowers told Us about her time on season 4 of the show. “I said hello to them, they introduced themselves and that was it. So it was really weird that they came from me the hardest because I didn’t know them. They didn’t know me.”

While Schroeder and Doute both apologized to Stowers via Instagram on Sunday, June 7, Us exclusively revealed that they did not reach out to the Challenge star before they issued their public statements.

“I did not recognize then the serious ramifications that could have transpired because of my actions,” Schroeder wrote in part. “What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness.”

Doute, meanwhile, noted that her “actions were not racially driven,” but she is now “completely aware” of how “dangerous [her] actions could have been to [Faith].”

According to Stowers, Doute later sent a personal note over Instagram. She also noted that Jackie Schimmel, the host of the “Bitch Bible” podcast, where Schroeder first publicly accused Stowers of committing crimes, reached out.

“Kristen reached out to me through a DM after being pressured to and apologized,” Stowers told Us. “And then Jackie Schimmel … she apologized as well.”