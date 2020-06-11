Heartbreaking reality. Stassi Schroeder is having a hard time processing what’s transpired after being fired from Vanderpump Rules after past racist remarks resurfaced amid the Black Lives Matter protests.

“Stassi does feel like she has lost everything she worked so hard for,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

Us confirmed that Schroeder, 31, and three other Bravo stars were let go from the reality series on Tuesday, June 9, for making racially insensitive comments. Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also not asked back for season 9.

“Professionally speaking, Vanderpump Rules and her podcast were her main priorities and she loved working on both,” the insider adds.

Schroeder’s troubles began earlier this month when former costar Faith Stowers revealed that the Next Level Basic author and Doute, 37, had falsely called the police on her in 2018 after seeing a photo of a black woman with tattoos who was wanted for robbery. Both have since apologized for their actions.

The New Orleans native has yet to publicly address her termination, but her brother, Nikolai, shared his thoughts on the matter on Tuesday and called for his sister to get a second chance.

“I want everyone to hear me out because my sister is one of the most loving people you will ever meet in your life,” Nikolai said in a since-deleted Instagram video. “She deeply apologizes for what she said and I’m so desperate for her to succeed … I just want her to go as far as she can.”

The 15-year-old asked for Bravo to reconsider Schroeder’s firing and explained that his family is “heartbroken” by the decision.

The Basically Stassi alum asked her brother to delete the video, because “she didn’t want him to get involved in the situation publicly or receive any hate because of her actions,” the source tells Us. “Stassi and her family are truly devastated about everything going on.”

Vanderpump Rules isn’t the only loss for the “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host. Her podcast has been removed from all platforms, she’s lost endorsements and was dropped by her agency and publicist.

Her Witches of WEHO wine brand, which she created with Doute and fellow costar Katie Maloney, has also been taken off the shelves. Despite everything, a second source told Us that the reality TV star doesn’t blame Lisa Vanderpump for anything.

“Stassi isn’t mad at Lisa Vanderpump,” the insider explained. “[She] doesn’t think her getting fired is Lisa’s fault by any means.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 59, spoke out about the firings on Wednesday, June 10, noting that she is “deeply saddened by some of the lack of judgement that has been displayed” by her employees.

She explained in her Instagram post that “we all have a part to play to create a kinder, more just society.”