Sticking up for his sister. Stassi Schroeder‘s younger brother, Nikolai, shared an emotional statement hours after she and three other Vanderpump Rules cast members were fired on Tuesday, June 8.

“This goes out to Lisa Vanderpump, Vanderpump Rules, Bravo TV, anyone that has been involved with Stassi getting fired,” the 15-year-old began in a since-deleted Instagram video late Tuesday night. “I want everyone to hear me out because my sister is one of the most loving people you will ever meet in your life. She deeply apologizes for what she said and I’m so desperate for her to succeed … I just want her to go as far as she can.”

Earlier that day, Bravo confirmed to Us Weekly that the Next Level Basic author, 31, would not be returning to the reality TV series after she and Kristen Doute were accused of racially insensitive tendencies by former costar Faith Stowers. Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also fired because of past derogatory remarks. An insider later told Us that the “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host was “not expecting to be fired,” and was “surprised and upset” to be facing the consequences of her past mistakes.

“I’m asking for another chance for her, and she’ll show everyone how good of a person she is and how much she cares about everyone,” Nikolai pleaded. “She likes entertaining people, that’s why she does all this TV stuff. … My family is heartbroken from what’s been going on with her. Everything’s been taken away from her.”

Earlier this month, Stowers, 31, recounted a story about the New Orleans native and Doute, 37, calling the cops on her in 2018 for a crime she didn’t commit. In the wake of the scandal, Stassi lost a number of different endorsement deals and was dropped by her PR company. As he continued to fight for his older sister, Nikolai begged Stowers to give her another chance to apologize.

“Faith, please, is there any way that she can fix anything or do anything that can benefit both of you guys — to get her career back and to make you live the best life ever?” the high schooler asked on Tuesday. “Is there anything that we can do for you? Please. I don’t want to see my sister like this anymore. … I love all you guys, but please, one more chance to forgive her.”

Before being fired from Vanderpump Rules, Stassi issued a public apology to her fans and former costar. “Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced,” she wrote via Instagram on June 7. “I am grateful for the people in my life that continue to check me and push me to evolve into a more educated person. … What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness.”