Lending support. Kristen Doute broke her social media silence following her Vanderpump Rules firing earlier this month to ask her followers for prayers for former costar Brittany Cartwright’s mother.

“Please, everyone, keep @BNCartwright momma @SherriCartwrig3 in your prayers, thoughts, spiritual/higher power thoughts… whatever it is you believe in,” Doute, 37, wrote via Twitter on Wednesday, June 17, referring to Cartwright’s mother being in the hospital. “Thank you. 🙏🏽.”

The Michigan native’s kind words came days after Us Weekly confirmed on Sunday, June 14, that Cartwright’s mom, Sherri Cartwright, was in intensive care following “serious complications from bladder surgery.”

The health scare happened amid many of the Vanderpump Rules stars facing racism allegations, some involving Brittany and her husband, Jax Taylor, and the firing of four cast members — Doute, Stassi Schroeder, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni — earlier this month for racist comments.

“Brittany is beyond overwhelmed,” a source told Us exclusively on Sunday. “Her mom is in the hospital, in the ICU, and that matters more than anything else. Imagine dealing with that and combating comments calling her a racist, when she is anything but that?”

The insider added that the Kentucky native, 31, is “being hit at all angles” after former costar Faith Stowers, who hooked up with Taylor, 40, while they were still together, claimed she had used racist slurs against her.

Cartwright shut down the allegations on June 5, writing via Instagram, “I had NOTHING to do with that. She knows I don’t have a racist bone in my body.”

Doute, for her part, was let go along with Schroeder after Stowers, also 31, revealed in an Instagram Live earlier this month that the pair had called the police on her in 2018 for crimes she didn’t commit.

The T-shirt designer has yet to publicly address her firing and apart from asking for prayers — and reposting a video of the WAFFLE crew from America’s Got Talent — she’s been quiet on social media.

The He’s Making You Crazy author and Schroeder, 31, did later apologize for their actions, but Stowers didn’t accept the apology.

“After a lot of pressure from their supporters and Vanderpump supporters, they decided to DM me. And when I say they, I don’t mean Stassi. I mean Kristen Doute, and I believe her name is Jackie Schimmel, who runs ‘Bitch Bible’ podcast,” Stowers told Us in a statement on Monday, June 15.