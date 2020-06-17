Same story, different season. The Vanderpump Rules cast wasn’t buying Jax Taylor’s excuses during the final part of the season 8 reunion.

The 40-year-old bartender came under fire during the Tuesday, June 16, episode after the group tried to talk to him about his mental health struggles.

“We’re scared of pissing Jax off and we’re scared of hurting Brittany [Cartwright], and we have to be able to be honest with you guys,” Stassi Schroeder said. “This can’t be a situation where we’re all f—king scared to have an opinion. You’re the one who said you had mental health problems at the end of this season. You are the one, Jax, who talked about how you were depressed, how you were scared about what you were going to do, how you couldn’t control yourself. So now we’re going to talk to you about it.”

After Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval insisted that they just want Jax to actively work on himself, he and wife Brittany got defensive. Lala Kent then revealed that her fiancé, Randall Emmett, got Jax an appointment with a therapist, but the SUR employee didn’t show up.

“Randall paid for this session, and Jax didn’t show up. And Jax, you’re my boy. I love you so much,” the Give Them Lala Beauty CEO said.

Tom then interjected, ”Because he doesn’t give a s—t! He doesn’t care! He doesn’t want to get better. He doesn’t want to change. I don’t want to hear you’re a ‘work in progress’ anymore.”

Host Andy Cohen agreed with the TomTom co-owner, noting Jax has insisted he’s a “work in progress” for the last seven years. Bravo then played a series of clips of Jax claiming he was working on himself at every reunion.

“I’ve watched you apologize a million times and not mean it at reunions,” Cohen said. “I’m not trying to be an a—hole, but this is our eighth reunion, and this is the same conversation we’ve had.”

While the reunion was taped on April 30, Jax still may not be on the best terms with his costars as some fans of the Bravo hit are calling for him to be fired after the network cut ties with Stassi, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni for their past racially insensitive remarks. Stassi, 31, and Kristen, 37, specifically, were fired after former costar Faith Stowers revealed they reported her to the police for a crime she didn’t commit in 2018. While Jax also has offensive tweets about Faith that have since resurfaced, Bravo has yet to publicly comment on his status on the show.

“I just think it’s not fair to have two people who are very big on their platform, and benefit from the platform, go through something like this for their benefit and everyone else’s benefit because they’re benefiting by being able to take time to themselves and learn, educate themselves,” Faith, 31, told Us exclusively earlier this month. “I think there are other people that should be educated as well because they’ve made some pretty crazy mistakes and said some crazy — not even mistakes. They just said some terrible things. … I think [Jax] gets a pat on the back a lot. But I think that if you’re going to do it for two people, they should do it for some other people as well.”

Several Vanderpump Rules fan accounts have noted that Randall, who was in Jax and Brittany’s June 2019 wedding, recently unfollowed him on Instagram. Jax’s Just Add X business partner — and wedding officiate — Lance Bass has also distanced himself from the reality star.

“He will lose out. I do not see Bravo keeping him,” the musician said on his “The Daily Popcast” podcast on Monday, June 15. “I have a feeling soon this will be done.”