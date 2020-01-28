Parental control! Lala Kent and fiancé Randall Emmett revealed what it’s really like to coparent with Emmett’s ex-wife, Ambyr Childers, and dished in a new interview about when they want to start a family of their own.

“Coparenting obviously is the most important thing when you have children and they’re a product of a divorce,” Emmett, 48, told Teddi Mellencamp on the Monday, January 27, episode of “Teddi Tea Pod” podcast exclusively shared with Us Weekly. “Lala Kent, God bless her soul, has taken on that role of stepmother with a vigor and passion and with love.”

The couple, who got engaged in September 2018, admitted that it wasn’t “smooth” at the beginning with Childers, 31, who shares daughters, London, 9, and Rylee, 5, with the film producer.

“We did everything we could to make sure that the babies did not know that,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 30, explained on the podcast. “Now we are all in such a great place. Myself, their mom, it’s the happiest time in the entire world. It was like a Christmas miracle. It truly was. It’s just a breeze now. The kids are happy and that’s all you want.”

The reality star revealed that it took a meeting ahead of the holidays with her fiancé’s ex-wife to move forward successfully as a stepmom. The two women previously had an issue in 2018 when Kent shared pictures of the kids on social media and the actress publicly asked her to stop.

“Ambyr and I were not in a great place, and when we had the meeting before Christmas, there were tears that were shed, there were apologies,” Kent said on Monday’s podcast. “I let her know — I’m going to say this without getting choked up. I’m an emotional wreck right now, I don’t know why — I just basically thanked her because those girls that she brought into the world are like, my life is forever changed, forever better for them, and now she doesn’t have a problem.”

She added: “So I think when you put the personal issues aside and remember the one goal is to make these kids incredible human beings that can go out into the world and take it on, that’s all that matters.”

When it comes to when the Utah native will have her own children, she and Emmett have differing timelines.

“I would have started yesterday, but Randall is like, ‘We have to be married for at least one year before we get it poppin’,” Kent revealed when talking about having kids. “And I’m like, ‘OK, well, that’s nine months to make a baby, so we can just get it poppin’ and then you know in a year the baby will be here!”

The pair are set to wed in April 2020, and according to the father of two, they’ve done everything correctly. “With Lala, honestly, we’ve done it so perfectly,” he said. “We dated for what, like three years, babe … Then we’ve been engaged for a little over a year, and now I just want to enjoy being married for a year, and then she can have as many babies as she wants.”

Kent added: “And, you guys, it’s so funny because he’ll be like, ‘But La, like, you’re so young,’ and I’m like, ‘I know, but you’re not!’”

The duo announced in May 2019 that they’d set a date for this spring.