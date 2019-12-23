



A holiday miracle! Lala Kent and her fiancé, Randall Emmett, celebrated the first night of Hanukkah with his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers.

“Happy Chanukah and Merry Christmas, a very special one for so many reasons. @ambyrchilders @lalakent #modernfamily,” the 48-year-old movie producer wrote alongside a sweet video of Kent, 29, and Childers, 31, via Instagram.

In the clip, the Vanderpump Rules star can be heard explaining her gift to the You actress.

“You cook, right? She was like, ‘My mom would love that!’ And I was like, ‘I’m getting her one,’” Kent says, referring to Emmett and Childers’ daughters London, 9, and Rylee, 6.

The Bravo personality later revealed that she got a piece from the Ray Donovan actress’ jewelry collection.

“Christmas came early to me, from me,” Kent wrote captioned a picture of the two women. “See what I got from @AmbyrChilders jewelry.”

After posting a sexy selfie in the necklace, the “Boy” songstress encouraged her followers to purchase the design.

“Ambyr pulled from her Native American roots to make this beautiful piece. It is the symbol for sisterhood. I’m obsessed,” she wrote. “Swipe up to join the sisterhood.”

Emmett and Childers, who wed in 2009, finalized their divorce in 2017. A year later, he proposed to the former SUR hostess in September 2018. While the two women are on good terms now, Kent’s relationship with her fiancé’s ex hasn’t always been smooth sailing. Earlier this year, Childers asked the reality TV personality to stop posting pictures of London and Rylee on social media.

“Since you don’t want to answer my text messages, I’ll try here,” she wrote in August. “Lala, I appreciate your love towards my children, but until you’re officially their stepmother please refrain from posting my children on social media! I hope [you] understand where I’m coming from. Many thanks.”

Kent and Emmett are set to exchange vows on April 18, 2020. While the Irishman producer has refrained from filming Vanderpump Rules in the past, fans were surprised to see him in the trailer for the upcoming eighth season, which dropped at BravoCon last month.

“She had to do a lot of begging,” Emmett told Us on November 21. “Here’s the thing, for three seasons she asked politely slash begged, and then we got to a point where we decided, she said, ‘Look please, it’ll be a nice thing to show who we really are.’ And … Lala gets her way. There you go.”

Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo Tuesday, January 7, at 9 p.m. ET.