



Has Joe Goldberg met his match? When season 2 of You begins, Ambyr Childers‘ Candace is back — and she’s ready to get revenge on her ex-boyfriend who left her for dead.

“She’s not as dead as Joe thinks and is back for sweet revenge,” Childers, 31, says in the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now. “I think Candace feels confident, like an equal adversary, and she’s ready to go to war.”

At the end of season 1, Candace shocked Joe (Penn Badgley) by walking into the New York City bookstore while he worked, months after he killed his ex-girlfriend (Elizabeth Lail) and framed her therapist (John Stamos) for the murder.

“The first season really showed us the scary side of this age of social media and how a predator like Joe Goldberg can so easily use this information to their advantage,” the Ray Donovan star says. “I think the first season was about figuring out who this guy is and why he’s doing what he’s doing, while the second season continues with Candace right where she left off.”

Plus, Candace will not be stopped. “She’s the anomaly of Joe’s victims because she got away, she survived,” Childers notes. “She knows him so well and is definitely seeking some kind of revenge, or at least attempting to prevent this from happening to another unsuspecting woman.”

In season 2, Joe has moved to Los Angeles this season and falls head over heels in love with Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti). However, he’s shocked to see that Candace has followed him — and she has one goal: “Candace doesn’t have time to fall in love, she’s focused. But she’ll do whatever she has to do to get to Joe, even if it means doing something uncomfortable, like getting close to Joe’s new love interest.”

You premieres on Netflix Thursday, December 26.