



Apparently the West Coast isn’t the best coast when it comes to Joe Goldberg. In season 2 of You, the lead character (played by Penn Badgley) has moved across the country following the horrifying events of the first season. But it sounds like the sunshine isn’t helping at all.

It’s “darker than season one,” showrunner Sera Gamble told Us Weekly exclusively last month. “I would say that season 2 of You, kind of, doubles down on some of the stuff that you might come to expect.”

Season 1, which aired on Lifetime, was set in New York City and based on the book of the same name by Caroline Kepnes. The second season follows Kepnes’ 2016 sequel, Hidden Bodies. However, even if you read the book, expect some changes. (The first season included many twists that were not part of the original novel, including the way that Peach Salinger, played by Shay Mitchell, was murdered.)

“Moving the show to Los Angeles brought out a whole different side of Joe Goldberg,” Gamble added. It’s also not for the weak stomachs!

“At least one scene comes to mind that’s gorier and scarier than anything we had in season 1,” she told TV Guide recently. “You will know it when you see it. Episode 2 of the season has my single favorite shot that I have been a part of in my entire career. My career is full of blood and gore and monsters. It’s also beautifully shot and the director who shot the second episode lavished a lot of love. Joe is forced to do something he really doesn’t want to do.”

For more from Gamble, watch the exclusive interview above.

You season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!