A surprising confession. Millie Bobby Brown is facing criticism after she admitted she thinks the stalker on Netflix’s You is romantic, “not creepy.”

The Stranger Things actress, 14, is one of the many people who recently became obsessed with the Lifetime-turned-Netflix series, which stars Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg and Elizabeth Lail as Guinevere Beck. However, her love for the Gossip Girl alum’s character is not being received very well by some of her fans.

“So, I just started that new show You,” the British star said in a since-deleted Instagram Story on Tuesday, January 15. “He’s not creepy, he’s in love with her and it’s okay, so … I’m obsessed with it, I’m binge watching it. Absolute banger.”

Brown predicted that she would get hate, however, and asked that people not “judge” her for sharing her thoughts. “By the way, I know everybody is gonna say, ‘Aw, he’s a stalker … why would you support that?’ No, like … he’s in love with her. And it’s just, like … just watch the show and don’t judge me on my opinion,” she quipped before throwing up a peace sign.

Just as she suspected, many people were shocked by her words. “That millie bobby brown video is rly alarming,” one Twitter user wrote. “In essence she’s still so young & impressionable & the fact that she thinks something like that is acceptable concerns me. someone needs to sit her down & educate her cus [sic] i was in an abusive situation at her age & didn’t realise [sic].”

Another added, “I can’t believe Millie bobby brown stans the dude from ‘you’ and literally said he’s not a stalker he’s just in love. Honey he literally kills people in the show.”

Badgley, 32, previously spoke out against people’s love for his character, whose obsession with Beck (spoiler alert!) eventually turns deadly. “The amount of people romanticizing @PennBadgley’s character in YOU scares me,” a fan tweeted on Wednesday, January 9, to which the actor replied, “Ditto. It will be all the motivation I need for season 2.”

The same day, another Twitterer wrote, “Okay but @PennBadgley was sexy as Dan but lord Joe is a whole new level,” and Badgley cheekily responded, “…of problems, right?”

