



Joe Goldberg loves love — especially Love Quinn. In the new season 2 trailer for You, Joe (Penn Badgley) — who now goes by Will — moves from New York City to Los Angeles, seemingly to get away from his ex-girlfriend Candace (Ambyr Childers), who everyone assumed was dead until she showed up unexpectedly in the season 1 finale

“What do you want, Candace?” a worried Joe asks in the new video, released on Monday, December 16. “You did it again, didn’t you?” she replies.

Meanwhile, he attempts to move on with Love (Victoria Pedretti), who is convinced he’s being distant because his ex broke his heart. (Little does she know, he actually killed her and framed her therapist.)

Season 2 is much “darker than season 1,” showrunner Sera Gamble told Us Weekly exclusively in July. “I would say that season 2 of You, kind of, doubles down on some of the stuff that you might come to expect. Moving the show to Los Angeles brought out a whole different side of Joe Goldberg, I’ll say that.”

The season also includes many new faces: James Scully as Forty Quinn, Love’s brother; Jenna Ortega as Ellie, Joe’s new neighbor and Carmela Zumbado as Delilah, Joe’s landlord and Ellie’s older sister, who, in the trailer, finds it very odd that Joe “isn’t on the social” when she’s trying to find out more about him.

Little does she know, he’s hiding from Candace, who is “back for sweet revenge,” the Ray Donovan star, 31, recently told Us Weekly. “Candace feels confident, like an equal adversary, and she’s ready to go to war. She’s the anomaly of Joe’s victims because she got away, she survived. She knows him so well and is definitely seeking some kind of revenge, or at least attempting to prevent this from happening to another unsuspecting woman.”

Candace also immerses herself in Joe’s life, as shown in the trailer. “She’s focused,” Ambyrs added. “She’ll do whatever she has to do to get to Joe, even if it means doing something uncomfortable, like getting close to Joe’s new love interest.”

You season 2 debuts on Netflix Thursday, December 26.