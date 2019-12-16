Here comes Santa Claus! Celebrities’ kids have had mixed reactions to meeting Saint Nick this year.

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin’s kids Jolie, 3, and Jace, 12 months, had a “successful” Santa visit, the “Beautiful Lies” singer, 36, wrote on Instagram on December 15. “Jolie asked for a unicorn… no surprise there,” the actress captioned the festive family photo. “As a mom I feel like I now understand when my parents said they don’t want anything and just want to see their kids happy and healthy. That’s all I want!”

In the sweet shot, the toddlers wore Christmas sweaters and jeans. Their parents joined them on Santa’s couch, smiling on either side.

Tia Mowry’s daughter, though, isn’t super sold on Santa. “Well, that’s that,” the Sister, Sister alum, 41, captioned a photo that same day of her smiling son Cree, 8, and crying daughter Cairo, 19 months. “Someone didn’t like Santa. But I guess Santa’s used to it. Cairo was trying to slide off and Cree had his Christmas list ready. I freaking love my kids. #priceless.”

Jamie Lynn Spears found herself in the same boat when she brought her daughters, Maddie, 11, and Ivey, 20 months, to see Mr. and Mrs. Claus. “Well, umm… let’s just say she wasn’t thrilled about Santa,” the Zoey 101 alum, 28, wrote alongside a slideshow of funny photos.

The toddler went from crying on her sister’s lap to crying in Mrs. Claus’ arms, before resting on Spears’ shoulder with her thumb in her mouth.

Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney’s 15-month-old son, Rhys, loved meeting Kriss Kringle, however, and had a big smile for the camera, while Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan’s 2-year-old daughter, Birdie, read a book with him.

